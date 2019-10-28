Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,835,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,811,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,696 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,530,000 after acquiring an additional 763,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

