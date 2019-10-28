Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383,042 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprint by 267.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,668 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Sprint by 156.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,611,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,693. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

