SPX Flow (FLOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect SPX Flow to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. SPX Flow has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.75-1.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.75-1.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX Flow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

FLOW opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.