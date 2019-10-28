Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,377 shares of company stock worth $11,430,652 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,634,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,045,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

