STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.29 million and $825,531.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011895 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, DSX, OKCoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00041167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.05591133 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043401 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032109 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKCoin, Ethfinex, Tokens.net, IDCM, DSX, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

