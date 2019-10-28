State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.60 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 868,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 164.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 274,533 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TAP stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

