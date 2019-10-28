State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $154.76 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

