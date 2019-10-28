State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,179,217,000 after buying an additional 142,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after buying an additional 300,675 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,486,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,516,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,972,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.