State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 37,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,927,000 after purchasing an additional 951,339 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after purchasing an additional 721,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,800,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,032 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

