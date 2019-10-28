State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 238,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $53.82 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

