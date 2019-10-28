State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 494,600 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 205.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NYSE HST opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

