State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after buying an additional 15,708,664 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,036,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,668 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a current ratio of 179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

