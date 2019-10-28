State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.63 Million Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.65% of Hain Celestial Group worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.39. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.