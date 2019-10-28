State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 257,900 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Loews at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 128.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1,649,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 508,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $51.00 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.