Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $49.99 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Bithumb and Upbit. Steem has a market capitalization of $49.99 million and $1.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.02858937 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00740303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000243 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 366,267,525 coins and its circulating supply is 349,293,431 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, RuDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

