Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,229. The firm has a market cap of $262.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

