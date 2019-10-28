Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 188 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,023,005.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Omnicell stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.