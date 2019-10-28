Stephens Inc. AR Buys 213 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29,713.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,584,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562,424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 188,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

