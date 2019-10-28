Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,990 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after acquiring an additional 768,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

