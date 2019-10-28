Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,779,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

