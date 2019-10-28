Stephens Inc. AR Invests $484,000 in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $320,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $34.91 on Monday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.