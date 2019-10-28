Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,501 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 538,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,467,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.