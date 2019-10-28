Stephens Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Stephens set a $45.00 price target on QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get QCR alerts:

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $41.26. 110,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,885. The company has a market capitalization of $629.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. QCR has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QCR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 371,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in QCR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.