Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) a $152.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE VMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 147,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150,115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 469,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240,714 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,630,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

