Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$42.00” Price Target for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 803,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,626. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

