Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $81.00 Price Target for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 599,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

