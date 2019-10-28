Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 27,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

