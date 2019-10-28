Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $30.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,294.54. The stock had a trading volume of 129,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,225.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,299.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.97.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

