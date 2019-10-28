Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,475,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,739. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

