Strs Ohio Acquires 119 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

NYSE:WCG opened at $279.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.63 and a twelve month high of $301.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.