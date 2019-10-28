Strs Ohio Has $2.34 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. Insiders sold 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

