Strs Ohio Has $2.48 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

In related news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

