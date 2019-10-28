Strs Ohio Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 5,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $166.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

