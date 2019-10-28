Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $94.24 on Monday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

