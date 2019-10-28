Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,921.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, OKEx, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $3,921.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00216859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.01484833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00115697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, COSS, Bitbns, OKEx, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Tidex, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

