Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $397,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF opened at $46.14 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.