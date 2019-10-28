Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 19,988 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $128.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

