SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 2.5%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.11, 17,616 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 851,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rowe purchased 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $94,406.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 134,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

