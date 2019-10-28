Sunesis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. 5,462,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,663. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.