Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading 14.8% Higher

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) traded up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70, 1,347,382 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 824,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The company has a market cap of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

