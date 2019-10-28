Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. 226,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $396,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 44.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

