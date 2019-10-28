SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

