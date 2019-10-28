SunTrust Banks Analysts Give American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) a $102.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEP. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after buying an additional 348,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,580,000 after buying an additional 154,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after buying an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,135,000 after buying an additional 232,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

