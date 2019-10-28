SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.28.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $118.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 80.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

