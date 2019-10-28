Surge Energy Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGY. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.13.

In related news, Director James Murray Pasieka purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$435,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,562.54. Insiders have bought 354,324 shares of company stock worth $440,686 over the last three months.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.