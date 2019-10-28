SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.67. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $21.72 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $219.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $263.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

