Swipe Achieves Market Cap of $102.88 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00017824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market cap of $102.88 million and $3.59 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00212501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.01483309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00117339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

