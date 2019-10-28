Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Set at $39.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a $39.00 price objective by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

