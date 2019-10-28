TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TAL. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.