Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Target were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE TGT opened at $109.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

